What happened to respecting elders? What happened to the relationship between the older and younger generations? What happened to the family dynamics?
See: What’s Trending: What to do When Other People’s Kids Misbehave? [LISTEN]
Rickey Smiley unleashes some real talk about parenting (or lack there of), respect, and principles in today’s society.
See: [VIDEO] Parents FLIP OUT on Child For Spending 45k in Video Game Cafe
Related…
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why You MUST Talk With Your Child About Drugs, Specifically Fentanyl [WATCH]
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: “Your Attitude Determines Your Altitude”
What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You Badly In Public? [WATCH]
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Lack of Parenting, Respect, and Principles [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: 8 Year Old Killed In Drive By Shooting
-
Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!
-
Cincinnati: Former Juvenile Judge Looks To Get Her License Back
-
CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL Winning Weekend
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Jay-Z: Hit The Electric Slide At His Mom Wedding [VIDEO]
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo