CLOSE
Dr. Dre Expresses His True Feelings About Current Hip-Hop
The gangsta rap pioneer recently opened up about his feelings on current rap/Hip-Hop—and appeared to have mixed feelings.
On the one hand, Dre understands it’s going to continuously evolve, but on the other, he admits he’s not really into the majority of it.
“Hip-Hop is what it is. Anybody that’s talking about the state of Hip-Hop right now, when talking about it from a negative place, sounds like somebody’s f###in’ grandfather. This is just what it is.”
“Hip-Hop is evolving. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying? I’m keepin’ it all the way 100 with you. Some of this s##t, most of this s##, I don’t like. I don’t listen to a lot of that s##t. But I’m not
hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it,” he continued.
- What are your thoughts on the current state of rap?
More from 100.3
-
Cincinnati: 8 Year Old Killed In Drive By Shooting
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!
-
Jay-Z: Hit The Electric Slide At His Mom Wedding [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
HUGGY LOWDOWN: And The Bamma of the Week Is…
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization