Published on July 17, 2023

Dr. Dre Expresses His True Feelings About Current Hip-Hop
The gangsta rap pioneer recently opened up about his feelings on current rap/Hip-Hop—and appeared to have mixed feelings.
On the one hand, Dre understands it’s going to continuously evolve, but on the other, he admits he’s not really into the majority of it.

“Hip-Hop is what it is. Anybody that’s talking about the state of Hip-Hop right now, when talking about it from a negative place, sounds like somebody’s f###in’ grandfather. This is just what it is.”
“Hip-Hop is evolving. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying? I’m keepin’ it all the way 100 with you. Some of this s##t, most of this s##, I don’t like. I don’t listen to a lot of that s##t. But I’m not
hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it,” he continued.
  • What are your thoughts on the current state of rap?

