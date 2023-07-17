Listen Live
FDA Approves Nation’s First Over The Counter Birth Control Pill

Published on July 17, 2023

Pregnancy test with birth control pills for female on calendar, ovulation day.

Source: manassanant pamai / Getty

The FDA has approved the nation’s first birth control pill that will be available for over-the-counter purchase in the United States.

It will be sold in drugstores without a prescription. The once-a-day pill, Opill, has been around for decades.

Oral contraceptives remain the most common form of birth control in the country, though.

Opill is expected to hit store shelves early next year.

The post FDA Approves Nation’s First Over The Counter Birth Control Pill appeared first on 92 Q.

