Reorganize Your Home:
Set Intentions:
Make a list that represents your desires in detail. Take time to write your intentions on a piece of paper. Be sure that you are clear, concise and as specific as you can make them.
Light a Candle:
When you let light into your home, you let light into your life. Focus on your blessings and meditate to bring about your desires.
The post Here are 3 Ways to Celebrate the New Moon in Cancer appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Here are 3 Ways to Celebrate the New Moon in Cancer was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Cincinnati: 8 Year Old Killed In Drive By Shooting
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!
-
Jay-Z: Hit The Electric Slide At His Mom Wedding [VIDEO]
-
HUGGY LOWDOWN: And The Bamma of the Week Is…
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show @ Fountain Square in Cincinnati!