The 3rd largest Powerball jackpot in history was won Wednesday night.
As reported by the Associated Press (obtained by WRAL), the winning numbers for the $1.08 billion prize were 7-10-11-13-24 and the Powerball 24.
Unfortunately for us North Carolinians, the winning ticket was sold on the West Coast. California Lottery confirmed on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles.
The winner, who has not been identified yet, can either have the total amount paid out in yearly increments or receive a one-time lump sum of $558.1 million before taxes.
Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot to $1.08 billion, more than the initial $1 billion estimate. It is now the 6th largest jackpot ever won in U.S. lottery history.
The largest Powerball jackpot, worth $2.04 billion, was won back in November.
Winning $1B+ Powerball Ticket Sold In California was originally published on foxync.com
