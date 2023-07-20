Coors Light Releases Chill Fanxiety Scarf To Keep Soccer Fans Cool This Summer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Soccer, or football as it is globally known, is surging as a sport across the United States, and with some recent happenings, interest will be high as ever. Coors Light, realizing that fans are going to be cheering on their faves in the stands and beyond, is rolling out the Chill Fanxiety Scarf to keep them cool in the process.

The Chill Fanxiety Scarf comes from the minds of Coors Light and fashions itself after the common soccer scarf or “granny scarf” as they were once referred to.

Coors Light remixes the soccer scarf as the Chill Fanxiety Scarf is adorned with the beer brand’s logo and colors. The Chill Fanxiety Scarf is equipped with an acupressure massage component for the neck area, coupled with cooling technology to keep fans from overheating. And you know Coors Light wouldn’t make such a fashionable item without leaving space to place a couple of cold ones.

“We know sports fans get fired up about their teams and that’s especially true of soccer lovers, Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, said in a statement. “With two major rival leagues going head to head for the first time ever at Leagues Cup this year, the matches are sure to be intense, but Coors Light will be there to keep your fanxiety chill.”

As Pascoa notes, the Leagues Cup pits MLS teams against Mexico’s top soccer league, Liga MX. This is the first time these rival leagues have faced off against one another and the excitement for the event is through the roof. Also, Los Angeles FC star and former MLS MVP Carlos Vela is part of the campaign and shows off how he chills in the Chill Fanxiety Scarf in the image below.

To purchase your own Chill Fanxiety Scarf, visit this link. Keep in mind that the item comes in limited quantities and just 22 scarves will be sold daily from now until August 2 while supplies last.

To learn more about the Leagues Cup, click here.

Photo: Coors Light

