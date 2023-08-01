LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced their growing family at the 2023 MET Gala. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champ showed off her growing stomach in a black and white Gucci gown as she glowed alongside Ohanian.

Williams began recording highlights of her pregnancy journey for her YouTube channel. She captured the moment they told their daughter Alexis Olympia, 5, that she was going to be a big sister. And now the Serena clothing designer is letting us in on the family’s latest milestone – the gender reveal.

Williams teased the gender reveal to her Instagram page with highlights from the big night.

“Big reveal coming soon to my YouTube channel. What do you think I’m having? Drop your guess below ,” she wrote.

And in another post, Williams, her husband, and Olympia casually posed outside, with Williams in a pink and white mini skirt, which foreshadowed the gender reveal.

“The big REVEAL is now live on YouTube! Did you guess right? in bio,” Williams wrote.

Serena Williams’ Baby Shower/Gender Reveal

The 6-minute video begins with Williams sharing the desired gender of the baby. “Obviously, I’m team pink, but I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she says.

The video cuts to intimate moments during the gender reveal/baby shower. Friends and family snap photos with the expecting mother, Ohanian plays games with the kids, and the adults indulge in some line-dancing.

Ohanian decides to troll Williams with a hoax gender reveal cake with the color yellow inside instead of the traditional blue or pink one. He later defaults to the actual reveal, which involves a light show. “It’s a GIRL!” the sky read. The video then pans to the trio as they celebrate with hugs and kisses.

We can’t get enough of this family!

Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Are Having A Girl! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com