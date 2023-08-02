Hostage Standoff With Police Near Dayton Leaves 2 Dead

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A hostage standoff that lasted for hours and turned into a minor chase ended with two suspects, a man and a woman, shot and killed by police.

Police in London, Ohio attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving with a broken taillight and illegal license plates. After the driver gave the officer false information, he took off down Route 42, leading to a police pursuit. There was a woman also in the vehicle.

After their vehicle was detained again, the suspects fled on foot, momentarily taking a semi-truck driver hostage as they commanded he gives their vehicle to them.

The semi was chased through multiple counties before stop sticks forced the vehicle to stop around 3:30 a.m. close to Dayton International Airport.

The standoff ensued until just after 7 a.m. As officers approached the vehicle, at least of the suspects shot at them. Police returned fire and both individuals died in the hospital after succumbing to their own gunshot wounds.

Information from 10 TV was used in this post. To read their report CLICK HERE.

