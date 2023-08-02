Issa Rae & Shipt Team Up For Back to College Season Giving Away Issa’s College Essentials

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Issa Rae and Shipt have teamed up just in time for back to college season. This special collaboration will provide a new membership program, mentorship for four college students and more. Read more about this special back-to-school partnership inside.

Shipt is proud to announce its newest membership program, offering college students nationwide the convenience of same-day delivery with college budgets in mind. Alongside the new program, Issa has curated a list of her favorite college essentials to make those late nights studying (or socializing) easier and more fun.

Issa’s College Essentials Include:

Threshold 14 x 14 Wooden Letter Board

heyday 4000mAh Power Bank

Be Rooted 3pk Ballpoint Affirmation Pens

Cheez-it Extra Toasty Baked Snack Crackers

Shipt will also be giving away Issa’s College Essentials Kits to the first 500 students that sign up for the program.

Crafted with college budgets in mind, students can now access all the perks of a Shipt membership, ordering everything they need, from snacks to electronics, room decor to school supplies, all to their door room door for the low price of $4.99 per month.

“Shipt is incredibly proud to make the convenience and simplicity of same-day delivery even more accessible and affordable for college students nationwide,” said Alia Kemet, Shipt’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Issa and Shipt have also mentored four talented Howard University students this summer as they created a national advertising campaign that brings Shipt’s delightful delivery to life.

According to the Association of National Advertisers’ most recent annual diversity report, African Americans make up only 7.2% of professionals in the advertising industry. This dynamic next wave is the culmination of a unique summer internship program in conjunction with Howard University, where interns were tasked with crafting a national advertising campaign created by students for students.

“Who knows better what college students want than students themselves? As a proud Howard

University graduate myself, I was thrilled to work alongside these bright creative minds. The students did a brilliant job creating a best-in-class campaign while gaining real-world experience,” Kemet expressed about the program.

Throughout the summer, rising Juniors Avery Harrell, Serenity Owens, and Gavin Kelley, alongside rising Sophomore Kayla Collins, have been mentored by Issa Rae, Kemet, and other Shipt leaders to gain experience and build their professional portfolios. The four interns spent 12 weeks working alongside industry experts to conceptualize, film, edit and even star in the 30-second advertising spot that went live today (Aug. 2). The spot, along with the full suite of creative assets, was unveiled in Times Square last night (Aug. 1) at an event hosted by Shipt, where the students were surprised to see their work illuminating iconic screens.

Watch their spot below:

Whether students are at a late night sports practice or study session, the delivery is ideal for all of their college needs.

“Championing underrepresented voices has been a driving force in my career and collaborating with Shipt on this journey deepens that passion,” Issa Rae shared. “Witnessing the dedication and brilliance of these talented students as they create something truly extraordinary this summer is awe-inspiring. I believe their work will resonate with people from all walks of life, and I’m excited for the world to experience the impact of their remarkable talent.”

Learn more about Shipt’s new delivery membership here.

Issa Rae & Shipt Team Up For Back to College Season Giving Away Issa’s College Essentials was originally published on globalgrind.com