Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Losing “Mega Millions” Can Win You A Free Doughnut Today!

Published on August 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Today (Aug. 2), you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut by proving that you’re a loser… in Mega Millions, that is.

As reported by ABC11, no one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, which will make Friday’s pot a whopping $1.25 billion!

The winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45 ,61, and Mega Ball: 12.

But no worries, you can still win something at Krispy Kreme. They are giving away a free donut to anyone who brings in their losing ticket from Tuesday night, while supplies last.

The offer is only good today, with a limit of one per person.

Now, it’s not as sweet as a few millions in your pocket (after taxes), but at least it’s something.

Losing “Mega Millions” Can Win You A Free Doughnut Today!  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close