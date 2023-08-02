Beyoncé Posts A Tribute Message To Dancer Stabbed While Voguing To Her Music

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beyoncé is using her voice to amplify a possible hate crime and send condolences to a slain fan. The Renaissance entertainer posted a message on her website honoring O’Shae Sibley, a dancer killed at a gas station in Brooklyn, New York, this past weekend. As details of the investigation into Sibley’s death continue, Queen Bey’s words raise awareness of the videotaped altercation.

According to news reports, Sibley stopped at a gas station with friends on July 29. While there, a man approached Sibley and his friends and reportedly made homophobic slurs toward them. The altercation – caught on surveillance video – allegedly turned into an argument. Sibley was stabbed and pronounced dead after being rushed to an area hospital. The suspect flew from the scene.

Sibley – a professional dancer and student of the Ailey Extension program – was said to be dancing and voguing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album at the time. He was 28 years old.

Communities Mourn Sibley

“The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, following an attack outside of a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night. O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student. He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates,” the organization posted on Instagram. “We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Since news of the fatal stabbing broke, national condolences for the dancer and public commentary have flooded the internet, gaining the attention of Queen Bey. This week, she used her website to join the conversation and support the dancer.

“REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” Beyoncé posted to the homepage her site in white capital letters on a black background.

Beyoncé does not play about her fans and is an advocate for the LGBTQ community. We applaud her for recognizing the Sibley and shedding light on the situation. The case is still under investigation.

We are with Bey: REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY.

