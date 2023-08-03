Keke Palmer Announces ‘Big Boss Tour’ On The Heels Of Sold-Out DC Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Keke Palmer announces her highly-anticipated domestic tour, “Big Boss Tour.” The announcement comes on the heels of her sold-out show at the iconic Howard Theatre in Washington, DC. Read more details inside.

Emmy award-winning performer Palmer kicks off the “Big Boss Tour” in Oakland, CA on September 10th, 2023, and will include headline shows in major cities across North America, including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more. The tour will culminate in Keke’s hometown of Chicago, IL, on September 26th.

Tickets will be available for artist presale on Thursday, August 3rd at 10am local. Tickets will be available to the public Friday, August 4th at 10 am local. The tour will also offer VIP and meet & greet packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level, which includes a ticket, early entry into the venue, meet & greet and photo op with Keke, and a VIP gift item.

“I’m beyond excited to hit the road for the ‘Big Boss Tour’ and bring ‘Big Boss’ energy to the stage. I can’t wait to connect with my fans and create an unforgettable experience for them. This tour is all about empowerment, self-love, and celebrating our journeys together,” said Keke Palmer in a statement about the tour.

The ‘Big Boss Tour’ will bring Keke’s latest visual album Big Boss to life on stage, featuring performances of fan-favorites like “Standards,” “Waiting,” and more, along with tracks from past EP releases including Virgo Tendencies Pt.1 and Pt. 2 and Lauren.

The Big Boss visual album marks Keke’s directorial debut and is a follow-up to her studio album Virgo Tendencies in 2020. The album chronicles her inspiring journey as a young woman from Chicago, facing immense challenges in the male-dominated music industry. Under the executive production of hitmaker Tricky Stewart, the album delivers an emotional and empowering experience, encouraging listeners to embrace self-love, faith, and determination. Viewers can experience the ‘Big Boss’ visual album on KeyTV Network’s YouTube (@KeyTVNetwork) and Facebook (@KeyTVNetwork), which serves to amplify underrepresented voices both in front of and behind the camera, offering diverse programming, including unscripted series, short films, and compelling shows reflecting unique perspectives from creators of color.

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased here.

All locations, venues & dates for the tour can be found below:

September 10 – Oakland, CA The New Parish

September 11 – Los Angeles, CA The Roxy Theatre

September 15 – Houston, TX Bronze Peacock Room at HOBs

September 17 – Dallas, TX Studio at the Factory

September 19 – Atlanta, GA The Loft

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts (TLA)

September 24 – Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 26 – Chicago, IL House of Blues

