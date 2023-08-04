According to NBC4i, Nearly one year after a Columbus police officer fatally shot an unarmed Black man in bed, a grand jury indicted that officer on murder.
Ricky Anderson has been charged with murder and reckless homicide in the death of Donovan Lewis in the Hilltop last August and will be arraigned on Monday. The charges come eight months after special prosecutors announced it would go to a grand jury. Read the indictment.
Anderson, a former K-9 officer, shot Lewis in the abdomen within a second of opening the door to an apartment bedroom, where the 20-year-old was sitting up in bed.
Former Ohio Officer Charged With Murder of Unarmed Man was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Joe Burrow Carted Off Field After Reported Calf Strain