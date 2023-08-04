Listen Live
Former Ohio Officer Charged With Murder of Unarmed Man

Published on August 4, 2023

According to NBC4i, Nearly one year after a Columbus police officer fatally shot an unarmed Black man in bed, a grand jury indicted that officer on murder.

Ricky Anderson has been charged with murder and reckless homicide in the death of Donovan Lewis in the Hilltop last August and will be arraigned on Monday. The charges come eight months after special prosecutors announced it would go to a grand jury. Read the indictment.

Anderson, a former K-9 officer, shot Lewis in the abdomen within a second of opening the door to an apartment bedroom, where the 20-year-old was sitting up in bed.

For the Full story click here

 

 

