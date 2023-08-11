Happy 50th Birthday Hip Hop!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy birthday, Hip Hop!

50 years ago today the greatest music ever created was born! Celebrate with Cincy’s R&B Station as we feature two special Hip Hop mixes on this special day!

First, tune into DJ Sixth Sense with a special #LunchTimeMIx from Noon to 1 p.m.!

Then make sure you come back and kick it with DJ Diamond from 9 p.m. to Midnight during the Friday Night Boombox Side A!

