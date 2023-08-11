Happy 50th Birthday Hip Hop!

Happy birthday, Hip Hop!
50 years ago today the greatest music ever created was born! Celebrate with Cincy’s R&B Station as we feature two special Hip Hop mixes on this special day!
First, tune into DJ Sixth Sense with a special #LunchTimeMIx from Noon to 1 p.m.!
Then make sure you come back and kick it with DJ Diamond from 9 p.m. to Midnight during the Friday Night Boombox Side A!
To listen to 100.3 live wherever you’re at – CLICK HERE.
