Arts & Entertainment

Happy 50th Birthday Hip Hop!

Published on August 11, 2023

Happy birthday, Hip Hop!

50 years ago today the greatest music ever created was born! Celebrate with Cincy’s R&B Station as we feature two special Hip Hop mixes on this special day!

First, tune into DJ Sixth Sense with a special #LunchTimeMIx from Noon to 1 p.m.!

Then make sure you come back and kick it with DJ Diamond from 9 p.m. to Midnight during the Friday Night Boombox Side A!

To listen to 100.3 live wherever you’re at – CLICK HERE.

