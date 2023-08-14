LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lala is fresh faced and loving it.

The actress and TV personality shared a gorgeous fresh faced selfie for her 14.4 million followers and showed off natural beauty in the process. In the close up pic, the BMF star poses beautifully while wearing a pink bikini top.

Lala serves face in the photo while tilting her head and giving us a slight smile. Her makeup free face and wet hair were also visible in the stunning photo.

“ALANI 🩷” she simply captioned the post that she shared with her millions of IG fans. Check it out below.

Fans in the comment section were loving Lala’s fresh faced look! Many left thousands of comments underneath the stunning photo to share their stamps of approval.

“This is some serious natural beauty right here lol don’t tell me her real eyes are green,” one of her followers commented underneath the post while another wrote, “Lala as ever you look absolutely gorgeous” while another simply left, “Lookin like a nice snack ” underneath the breathtaking photo.

Another Bikini Moment

If there’s one thing Lala is going to do, it’s live her life in a bikini and share those moments with us! This isn’t the first time the beauty has given us a bikini flick on Instagram while showing off her natural beauty in the process. Just a few days ago, she shared another selfie video of herself rocking a camouflage bikini.

However, this time, she showed off her toned figure as she rocked the two piece look to perfection. She paired this look with green sunnies. As for her hair, she rocked her curly locs in a high pony tail. With the look complete, Lala was sure to show off her summer glow with her followers.

“A friendly reminder ” she captioned this post. Check out the post below.

We just love how Lala loves on herself!

DON’T MISS…

Lala Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In A Makeup Free Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com