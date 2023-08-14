Cincinnati: Local Track Teams Make All American At The Junior Olympics In Iowa

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to the local track clubs 40 West And 513 Elite!

Both Cincinnati clubs went to Des Moines, IA and competed and made Cincinnati happy.

513 Elite had 3 All Americans

Jason Wilkerson 3- 11 year old medalist in both pentathlon and high jump

Adrienne Knox-11 year old girls National champion in Pentathlon, bronze medalist in 80m hurdles and the 7th place in long jump

Bellamy Durojaiye -8 year old girls national champion in shot put.

40 West had 3 All Americans

Illyas Ellis- 9 years old Long Jump

AJ Freeman- 9 years old Long Jump

Marian Sissy Davis 11 years old 1500 Racewalk All American , Pentathlon Hurdles and High Jump

Congrats once again to both trap clubs and making Cincinnati proud!