Cincinnati: It’s Move In Week For UC Students

It’s move in week for the students at the University Of Cincinnati.
I want to send prayers out to the students staring college this year that they have a fun and safe school year.
UC officials say that this is the largest class to move in to yet.
This years move in class had made history with more than 8,000 students.
Make sure you tag @Rnbcincy on Instagram!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him