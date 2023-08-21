Alfredas runs down all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She runs down the latest updates on Common, Morgan Freeman, and More!
The post Hot & Trending: Common, Morgan Freeman and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot & Trending: Common, Morgan Freeman and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
Cassius Gems: At 57, Halle Berry Continues To Prove That Black Don’t Crack
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule