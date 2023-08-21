If you don’t know who Victoria Monét is get from under that rock! Miss Monét is Thee “It” Girl! The “Coastin’” singer released the music video to her latest single “On My Mama,” and the internet can’t get enough.
Fans are even crowning this video one of the best of year. Get into the social media buzz!:
Social Media Crowns Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” Video Of 2023! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
