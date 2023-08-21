The temperatures may still be warm but the taste of fall is in the air as Dunkin’ has officially rolled out its fall flavors.
As of August 16, Fall flavors are now available at Dunkin’ across the country.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Pumpkin donuts, munchkins and muffins to the pumpkin signature latte, pumpkin coffee, and even a new flavor, the nutty pumpkin.
We’re currently at that point in the summer where some are cringing at the sight of anything pumpkin and those who find it exciting because the fall season is near.
WILL YOU BE HEADING TO DUNKIN FOR AN EARLY TASTE OF FALL?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DON’T MISS THESE STORIES…
6 Sneakers That Will Add Swag To Your Fall Wardrobe
Best Player On Every NFL Team Entering The 2023 Season
The post Dunkin’ Officially Rolls Out Fall Flavors! appeared first on 92 Q.
Dunkin’ Officially Rolls Out Fall Flavors! was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
Cassius Gems: At 57, Halle Berry Continues To Prove That Black Don’t Crack
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule