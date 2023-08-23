100.3
Listen Live
Hair

UNice Glueless Wigs Makes Wig Application Easy Even For A Beginner Like Me

Unice glueless wigs make it easy for natural girls, like myself, who want to try wigs as a protective style with ease.

Published on August 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Joce Blake Unice Glueless Wigs

Source: Joce Blake / @joce_blake

Growing up, my mom was my hairstylist, so I never learned how to effectively care for my hair on my own. As I got older, I quickly realized it was a skill I needed to add to my arsenal. Now, as a proud 30-something, I have expanded the ways in which I rock my crown. Insert the answer to my prayers, UNice glueless wigs that double as a sleek protective style while giving me a fun and flirty look.

Joce Blake Unice Glueless Wigs

Source: Joce Blake / @joce_blake

After scouring Beyonce’s internet (and TikTok), I realized that glueless wigs offer versatility and are extremely low maintenance. I’m not your typical wig girlie. UNice pioneered the Wear Go wig technology to simplify wig-wearing, addressing common challenges like discomfort, complex installation, and glue usage. Drawing on extensive industry expertise and customer insights, the Unice glueless wigs boast pre-cut lace, a natural hairline, and a ventilated cap for easy glue-free installation. The unique 3D silicone and adjustable band ensure a secure fit, staying in place throughout the day. UNice’s commitment to quality and innovation is exemplified by an employee’s experience with a cancer-stricken mother struggling to find a comfortable wig. Customer feedback drives continuous improvement to meet evolving needs.

I loved the Wear ‘N Go wigs. They are so easy to apply. I literally flipped it on, popped some flexi rods in it, and got to beating my face for a night out with the girls. I had the time of my life twerking with Juvenile at Dumbo House, and my wig didn’t move! The curls were giving, so I think it’s safe to say U-Nice is absolutely about that life.

I would definitely recommend these wigs to anyone looking for a quality, affordable wig that is easy to wear and looks great.

RELATED STORIES:

TRIED IT: Achieve An Undetectable Hairline With Mayvenn’s HD Yaki Lace Front Wig

Tried It: Natural Girl Wigs Will Have Your Friends Saying, ‘What Weave?

UNice Glueless Wigs Makes Wig Application Easy Even For A Beginner Like Me  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close