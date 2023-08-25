Drake Gave Out Another Designer Purse. This Time It Was Chanel

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One lucky Drake fan just got one of the best birthday presents ever. On the last day of Leo season, Drake gifted a concert-goer a yellow Chanel bag. A new yellow patent leather calf-skin Chanel bag retails for about $10,000.

Before handing the bag to her, the “Hotline Bling” singer asked the crowd to join him in wishing the fan a “Happy Birthday.”

The exchange was captured by the birthday girl herself and shared on TikTok. Posting the video shortly after snagging the purse, the birthday girl wrote, “Drake gave me a Chanel bag on my birthday” on the phone footage.

In the viral clip, Drake walks toward the audience and points at the screaming fan. “It’s your birthday?” Drake asks while carrying what appears to be a yellow Chanel. He then says, “Happy Birthday,” speaks to the crowd, and hands over the gorgeous designer accessory. The crowd cheers as the fan grabs the bag and moves a black and white sign that we assume displayed words reading that it was her special day.

Today’s gift is the second time in a week that Drake has shown his generosity – and great taste. On August 17, the 36-year-old gifted a lucky fan a $30,000 pink Birkin bag. As evidenced by these two social media videos, front-row seats to see the Champagne Papi pay off.

From Chanel To Birkins, Drake Has Great Taste In Designer Bags

Drake’s affinity for designer bags and women made headlines in 2017 and 2020 – but for a different reason. In 2017, the Grammy-winner shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he’s been collecting the expensive bags (Birkins) for the woman he ends up with.

In 2020, he welcomed Architectural Digest into his home to view the collection. The sought-after bags were reportedly displayed in a two-story wardrobe. Architectural Digest described the cabinet as “adorned with amethyst hardware, rock crystal.” Wow!

While we aren’t sure of Drake’s current dating status, whoever his “the One” is will be one lucky girl. And seemingly so are Drake concert attendees who opted for the front row.

See today’s lucky Leo, Drake, and her new Chanel bag in TikTok footage reposted on The Neighborhood Talk.

