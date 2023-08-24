Atlanta, Ga. — The mugshot of former President Trump has been released.
It was taken Thursday night during the booking process at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. Trump was charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.
This was the fourth criminal case brought against the ex-president this year.
He was released on a $200,000 bond.
The post Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken was originally published on wibc.com
-
OHIO: The No. 1 Junk Food From All 50 States
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Cassius Gems: At 57, Halle Berry Continues To Prove That Black Don’t Crack
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter