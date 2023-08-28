100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams took to Instagram this week to share a transparent post about her natural hair journey and to give an update on her hair length.

Taking to the platform, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a photo showing off her natural locs to share how her ponytail is coming along. The post showed off the beauty’s tresses after she washed, dried, and styled them while using her favorite products from Kaleidoscope Hair.

Porsha’s Hair Growth Journey

Although she didn’t post her face in the photo, Porsha showed off a side angle of her growing ponytail after having gone through the big chop a few years ago to start fresh. “Y’all finna be sicka me !!! Baby you see that ponytail coming(This the I fight ponytail) FOLLOW MY @kaleidoscopehairproducts #HairCareJourney … I’ll be posting more later today!,” the reality queen jokingly wrote as the post’s caption.

Check it out below.

As a follow-up to her ponytail post, the beauty also shared a video of herself after her hair was freshly styled. In the video, she gave a complete update on her haircare journey. In the video, Porsha showed off her adorable pixie from all angles and showed how she uses the products from the haircare line on her scalp.

“Yasss Baby @kaleidoscopehairproducts works, it has helped my length come in NICELY!!,” she wrote as the post’s caption. “JOIN ME as I continue to use the whole hair growth system to get my hair super thick and healthy! I’ll be posting hair updates along this Journey At the end of this reel is how short my hair was just 2 months ago Thank you boo @darealbbjudy”

Check out the video below.

Porsha’s hair is already looking healthy and thick, so we cannot wait to continue to follow along to see the full results!

Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Hair Growth Journey On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com