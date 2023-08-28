Congrats! Jennifer Williams Announces Her Engagement!

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to “Basketball Wives” reality star Jennifer Williams who just announced her engagement!

Over the weekend, the reality star announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Christian Gold. The beauty shared an Instagram post with her followers, showing off her left hand and blinged out engagement ring to confirm the news. While the details surrounding the proposal have been kept private, we’re sure it was a beautiful and personal event for the couple.

Taking to the platform, showed off her new ring in a photo dump. She captioned the post, “Future Mrs… ” for her 1 million IG followers. Check out the announcement post below.

According to his Instagram page, Christian Gold is an accomplished financial investor with success in assisting individuals in their financial endeavors. As stated in his social media bio, Gold identifies as an “8-Figure Wealth Portfolio Manager.” He is also the driving force behind the Liquid Asset Automation investment firm. The firm is reportedly dedicated to aiding students across the globe in comprehending the intricacies of financial markets and harnessing the potential of passive income.

Following the big news, followers and supporters of the socialite flooded her Instagram comments with their well wishes and congrats. “Awwwwww friend that is amazing congratulations,” wrote Jennifer’s friend and singer Tamar Braxton. Fellow “Basketball Wives” star Brandi Maxwell also shared her well wishes, commenting, “Love youuuu!!! I cant wait for the wedding ” underneath the photo set. While Brittish Williams wrote, “ I can’t wait! Big diamonds #issawife.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey also joined in on the fun, writing “Congratulations! Beautiful just like you! ” while Shaunie commented, “Congratulations” underneath her longtime friend’s announcement post.

