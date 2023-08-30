100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie wasn’t lying when she rapped the lyrics, “Pretty face, no waist, first place.” Because the Pretty B*&^% Freestyle femcee popped up on the “Gram flexing in a $1,595 Sergio Hudson crop jacket and high waist boy cut shorts that looked fly and exposed her dreamy figure.

Saweetie Is A Baddie in Sergio Hudson

We live for a good Saweetie slay. The Bay Area princess knows a thing or two about serving looks, and her recent garb is giving hot girl Barbie! The “Best Friend” rapper hopped on her Instagram to show off her tiny waist in a hot pink Sergio Hudon crop jacket from the designer’s Spring 2023 RTW that featured black lining and svelte shoulder pads. The entrepreneur paired the coat with black, high waist boy cut shorts that clung to her petite midsection and exposed her butt cheeks. She complemented the look with black tights, platform shoes, and gold earrings. The artist rocked strategically laid edges for her hair, a zig-zag part in the middle, and the rest of her mane gathered in the back. Saweetie’s makeup consisted of glittery light pink blush with nude lipstick.

We love to see celebrities celebrating Black fashion designers. Sergio Hudson is popular among stars who love a good style moment, like Keke Palmer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and La La Anthony, to name a few. If this Sergio Hudson crop jacket looks familiar, it’s because our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, took it for a spin on CBS Mornings back in April during her press tour. Obama wore the yellow version of this jacket with a black corset top, black high-waist flared slacks, and black pointy-toe heels.

Saweetie Ate In This $1,595 Sergio Hudson Crop Jacket was originally published on hellobeautiful.com