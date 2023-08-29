Judge Referenced Notorious B.I.G. When Dismissing Copyright Lawsuit Against Future

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Future has one less thing to worry about thanks to a judge that is tune with the culture. Judge Martha Pacold referenced some classic works when dismissing a copyright lawsuit.

As spotted on TMZ the trapper turned rapper was sued about two years ago by DaQuan Robinson. The man claimed he created a song titled “When I Think About It” and sent the work to Future’s team. In 2017 Pluto released the Beast Mode 2 mixtape, which featured his song “When U Think About It.” Robinson claims that Future lifted elements from his version and even spoke on a lot of the same content he did. Fast forward to 2023, Judge Pacold threw out his case citing that those themes are generally found in many rap songs and are not protected by copyright.

The magistrate went on to further detail her ruling by referring to earlier works from The Notorious B.I.G., Kanye West and even the Wu-Tang Clan. She also cited Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s hit song “Our House” regarding Robinson’s “core lyric” copyright claim. “The core lyric, ‘our house is a very, very, very fine house,’ is used to support the entire rest of the song, which uses the house and its constituent elements as the setting for the narrator’s relationship,” said Pacold.

“This songwriting technique is not unique to Robinson, nor mid-century Canadian-American bands that feature intricate vocal harmonies. The mere use of a ‘core lyric’ to support a song’s storyline is not protectable element because it is a frequently utilized technique in popular songwriting.”

Future has yet to comment on the favorable ruling.

