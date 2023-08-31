Jadakiss & Dave East Sit For Special ‘I Got Questions’ Honoring Hip-Hop 50

Jadakiss and Dave East get together for a special edition of the popular I Got Questions interview series to mark Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary.

The celebration of Hip-Hop turning 50 is still going strong, and many have come together to talk about their experiences and love for the different aspects of the culture. In that light, two of the greatest MCs in rap music in Jadakiss and Dave East linked up to share their stories in a new episode of the iONE Digital series to mark the occasion.

As both artists hold court in a luxurious speakeasy lounge, Dave East kicks things off by asking The LOX veteran if he remembered the first time they met. “Not at all”, Jadakiss stated. “Every time you’d come up to D-Block, I wouldn’t be around. But I heard about you and heard your music way before I met you.”

The conversation turn to focus on when both rappers felt that they were among the best in the game. For Jadakiss, it was being beloved by The Notorious B.I.G. “We used to write rhymes that we wanted him to hear. Then after being signed to Bad Boy, having him tell us “I’m glad y’all are down with me…”that’s a cream-of-the-crop moment right there.” Dave East concurred, citing a co-sign from Nas as his moment. “Having Esco co-sign me, then it was Rae, Meth and the Wu?,” he said. “Gotta cherish that moment man.”

They also spoke about the love they receive from fans on the road, with Dave East recounting how amazed he was on a recent tour date in Canada seeing fans recite songs word for word. It prompted Jadakiss to recall what he called “the worst show ever in life” involving him and a lack of comfortable boxers.

For more insightful gems, check out the rest of the I Got Questions HipHop 50 Edition episode above.

