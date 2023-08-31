Tyler, the Creator Gives Busta Rhymes His Flowers Backstage At 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour In LA

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler, the Creator thanks Busta Rhymes backstage at 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour in Los Angeles last night (Aug. 30). The rapper was sure to give Busta his flowers while acknowledging other artists who deserve praises too. Read more about their interaction and watch the clip inside.

50 Cent’s Final Lap tour is running through Sept. 17, with one last show in Detroit, Michigan. The rapper had special guests like Busta Rhymes and Jeremih join him at the Los Angeles stop last night.

Amongst the countless fans, many artists came out to support the tour and pay homage to the artists who paved the way. As August wraps and we continue celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop, moments like the one Tyler shared with Busta are special.

Tyler, the Creator takes a second backstage to express gratitude to Busta Rhymes for the inspiration he’s given him and other artists over the years.

“This man is so instrumental to how I approach,” Tyler expresses to Busta. “The freeness, how wild it is.”

The Call Me If You Get Lost artist goes on to share how Busta’s music felt real, human and interesting.

“It was human,” Tyler continued. “It was like ahhh that’s interesting.”

He added, “You just went for it.”

Tyler goes on to share the moment he really felt influenced by Busta’s musical creations.

“I remember the first time I saw ‘Gimme Some More’ and I said I want to make stuff,” he added before noting, “I want to thank you for existing.”

How sweet! Tyler also acknowledged the importance of giving Busta his flowers and mentioned Missy Elliott as someone who also doesn’t get their flowers enough.

“And you guys are so important to me and my output,” he ends before the clip cuts off.

The entire time Busta Rhymes appears humbled by Tyler’s remarks and expresses his gratitude right back.

50 Cent will continue his tour with special guests, Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, in Sacramento, Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton, St. Paul, Chicago, and more.

Check out the sweet moment between Tyler, the Creator and Busta Rhymes below:

