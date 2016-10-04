Proving that there are great officers in our country Sergent Shuttleworth of the Columbus Police Department shared a picture taken last week of Officer O’Neal sharing a meal with a little 8 year old girl that underwent a traumatic situation. The little girls mother overdosed on heroin in front of her in their car in Columbus Ohio.

After responding to the call, Officer O’Neal treated the little girl to a happy meal and provided a little company for her.

Our hat goes off to Officer O’Neal and prayers up for the mother and little girl.

Columbus Officer Shows Compassion To Young Girl Whose Mother Overdosed! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com