Halle Bailey Is A Stunner At Pandora’s Lab-Grown Diamonds Event For NYFW

Halle Bailey kicked off NYFW at the Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District event, and she looked flawless.

Halle Bailey dons all black at Pandora’s Lab Grown Diamonds Event

The Little Mermaid actress is making her NYFW rounds, and her first stop was to celebrate the New Diamond District, courtesy of Pandora’s Lab Grown Diamonds.

Bailey showed off her toned legs in a black tuxedo dress and open-toe sandals. She accessorized with a 3-tier necklace, stud earrings, and a few rings on her fingers.

The actress, known for switching up her locs to create different looks, styled her hair in a half up, half down do with curly extensions. She opted for a winged eyeliner and wine red lipstick.

Bailey is embracing her new grown and sexy style as she grows older. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, The Color Purple actress talks about confidence and navigating her fashion journey.

“I look back at some of my pictures on the red carpet and laugh. But as I’m getting older and my body is changing, I’m learning who I am. I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life. My confidence has gotten deeper and bigger with the help of my sister. She’s always been an extroverted, sexy, demanding kind of presence. As I’ve watched her, I’m like, That’s so cool. I hope one day I can do that. She’s helping my find my footing in this whole adult-woman world,” she tells them.

Bailey is in her grown woman-era and we love that for her. The 23-year-old is making major career moves, serving top-notch fashion, and living her best life. Keep on winning!

