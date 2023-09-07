Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.
Check out the official trailer below.
Jamie Foxx Wages War On Big Business In New Film ‘The Burial’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood
-
Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
FANTASIA & JOE Winning Weekend
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour