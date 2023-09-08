A$AP Rocky Rushes Off Stage For Pee Emergency
A lot of people keep their fingers crossed when they’re up for an award, but it sounds like A$AP Rocky kept his legs crossed.
While accepting the Virgil Abloh Award from promo org Harlem’s Fashion Row at the Apollo Theater, the rapper cut his speech short to make a
beeline for the bathroom.
Rocky, who has two kids with Rihanna, began by paying tribute to Abloh, the late founder of brand Off-White, and then concluded, “I really got to
pee. I got much to say. Y’all be good!” and left the stage — ASAP, naturally.
- When is the most unfortunate time that you’ve needed a bathroom, and what did you do?
