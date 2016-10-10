CLOSE
Here’s Dr. Dre’s Reaction To Michel’le Claiming He Was Physically Abusive

The biopic 'Surviving Compton' is set to air on Lifetime this week.

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Anticipation is high for the upcoming Michel’le biopic, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, set to air on Lifetime this weekend — but if Dr. Dre has his way, it’ll never see the light of day.

The rap mogul is threatening to sue Sony Pictures if the made-for-TV movie airs, because it depicts him as an abusive woman beater.

Starring Rhyon Nicole Brown as singer Michel’le, the film tells the story of her relationship with Dr. Dre, with whom she had a courtship in the late ’80s to early ’90s and shares a child. According to Michel’le, throughout the relationship she suffered physical abuse at the hands of the producer. It’s a story that Michel’le says was left out of the 2015 hit movie, Straight Outta Compton.

According to TMZ, Dre denies any abuse and his legal team has sent a cease and desist letter to Sony Pictures. The letter reportedly states that Dre and Michel’le dated 30 years ago and during the time, she never hinted at abuse or violent behavior. The letter also claims that Michel’le never filed a police report or sought medical attention.

Michel’le says there’s a perfectly legit reason for that. “I stayed because it was normal,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show on October 3. “After the first hit, you don’t think they’re going to do it again. I didn’t call the police because I didn’t want him to go to jail. All the men around me were always going to jail and be gone for years and I didn’t think that was a good idea.”

Trailers and an early screening of the film show Dr. Dre’s character as extremely violent — attacking Michel’le as she records a song and even punching her in the stomach in front of a group of people.

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le is scheduled to air Saturday, October 15 on Lifetime. Let’s see if it happens.

The Life & Times Of Dr. Dre

