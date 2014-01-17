AM BUZZ: Lupita’s Emotional Acceptance Speech, LeBron Caught Up & More…

“12 Years A Slave” star Lupita Nyong’o is having a moment. Yesterday, the 2014 Academy Award nominations were announced listing Lupita amongst her peers in the “Best Supporting Actress” then took home the Critics Choice Award for her role. Lupita accepted her award in a white Calvin Klein gown that accentuated her glowing brown skin. The crowd roared with applause after she gave an emotional speech thanking Julia Roberts for taking a picture with her brother and acknowledged her competitors.

Afterwards, Lupita posed for a picture with Oprah who posted the image on her Instagram with the caption, “My favorite photo of the night at Broadcast Critics Award. Lupita N’Yongo.. #12yearsaslave.” Oprah didn’t receive a nomination for her role in “The Butler” but isn’t upset about it. She told The Insider , “If anybody says I was upset or angry than that’s not the truth.”

We were upset for her…

