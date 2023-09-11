100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Latifah’s National Anthem performance on ‘Sunday Night Football’ at the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game is garnering some well-deserved attention after the multi-hyphenate entertainer slayed in a fab Gucci look while hitting her notes.

They don’t call Dana Owens the queen for nothing. The Equalizer actress has been a style trendsetter since she debuted on the rap scene with her regal aesthetic. Queen Latifah’s National Anthem look was a cream $3,900 double-breasted Gucci jacket and slacks. The beloved star topped the look off with white Gucci loafers with black platform soles. Her ombre mane was on point, per usual. She accessorized her ensemble with hoop earrings, diamond rings, and her usual soft glam makeup look.

While most fans are used to the “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper slaying in chic ensembles, some were taken aback by her singing skills. In response to several of the icon’s fans surprised by Queen Latifah’s singing skills, one fan took to Twitter to type, “The babies finding out that Queen Latifah sings- is a true multi-hyphenate. I’m all in for more folks joining the Dana Owens fan club. Also, that woman ain’t had a bad hair day in her damn life. Just beautiful!”

Queen Latifah never disappoints.

Queen Latifah Slays National Anthem Performance In Fab Gucci Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com