Black Manta Is Out For Revenge In New ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Teaser Trailer

Months ago rumors began to swirl that a private screening for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom left much to be desired, and studio executives felt they had a dud on their hands.

Still, the film is set to release this holiday season and yesterday (Sept. 10), a teaser trailer was released for the what many believe is Jason Mamoa’s final film as the King of Atlantis. Seemingly picking up where Aquaman left off, the teaser trailer finds Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his full superhero attire as Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II aka Candyman) looks to inflict as much pain as possible on the defender of the earth’s oceans.

Armed with the mythical Black Trident, Black Manta now has the weapon he needs to get revenge on Aquaman and everything he loves in his quest for vengeance. Can Aquaman survive a showdown with an enraged supervillain who can now go toe-to-toe with him? Probably, but don’t be surprised if this film bombs at the box office as interest in this sequel is little to none at the current moment (no shots). So whether or not he lives by the time the credits roll, social media probably won’t be talking about it.

Check out the teaser trailer to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters Dec. 20.

