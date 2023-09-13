Comedian Cedric The Entertainer, a close friend of the show, joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to to discuss his new novel ‘Flipping Boxcars’, new barbecue line ‘AC Barbeque’ (in partnership with actor Anthony Anderson), and to share the inside scoop on his upcoming career plans.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Catch this and more exclusives on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

READ

Related: Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph & Cedric The Entertainer Sing The Classics On New Season Of Apple TV+’s ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

Related: Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations

Related: Comedian Special K’s Info You Didn’t Know You Needed [LISTEN]

Cedric The Entertainer on new novel ‘Flipping Boxcars’, ‘AC Barbeque’ brand, and more! [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com