Cincinnati: Former Bengals Running Back Giovani Bernard Stops By To Hang With Don Juan Fasho [VIDEO]]

Don Juan Fasho and former Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard Top-10 in Bengals history in career rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and receptions, was a Bengal for eight seasons and was on the 2013, 2014, and 2015 Bengals teams that made it to the playoffs.

Check out the interview to find out about his time with the Bengals…What was it like when he first got drafted… Plus he walks us through the feeling he had when when the Bengals made it to the Playoffs.