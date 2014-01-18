Is Beyonce Performing At The 2014 Grammys?

Beyonce is known for keeping a secret or two, and according to reports, she may have a new surprise up her sleeves.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Queen Bey is expected to hit the stage during the 2014 Grammy Awards, which will broadcast live from the Staples Center on January 26. “The Grammys is where she will make her first televised performance in support of the project — which shattered iTunes records upon its release in December — according to a source with knowledge of the matter,” the paper reports.

During a recent interview, longtime Grammy Awards show producer Ken Ehrlich said he “can’t confirm” or deny a Beyonce appearance.

“Let’s put it this way … we have a really great history that goes back to the early days of Destiny’s Child,” he told Pop & Hiss. “I love working with [Beyonce]. She’s incredible. She is so into what it is that she does and making sure that everybody who sees her walks away saying, ‘wow.’ ”

“Should she be on the show this year?” he added. “I would think that the potential is there for that kind of moment.”

Word on the street is Madonna may take over the Grammy stage as well.

Confirmed performers include Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Katy Perry, Pink, Robin Thicke, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and John Legend, among many others.

