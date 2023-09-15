Kanye West Sued Over Employee Refusing To Replace Stairs With Slides & Removing All Electricity From Malibu Home

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The life and times of Kanye West have us asking again if he’s a parody of self.

The latest head-scratching situation he’s found himself in is a lawsuit with a former project manager he worked with to transform his Malibu home.

However, it wasn’t to install a pool or update a few bathrooms; Ye wanted him to remove windows and electricity from the house and have it completely dark save for candles and battery-operated lights.

The property caretaker, Tony Saxon, refused to abide by Ye’s asks, so the rapper told him to “get the hell out” and said he’d be “considered an enemy if he did not comply.”

“When Plaintiff refused to engage in unlawful conduct or to engage in activity that would further cause him physical injury, Mr. Ye responded: ‘If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore, and you’ll just see me on TV,’” reads the lawsuit according to NBC.

Ye’s bizarre construction requests were because he wanted to turn his newly acquired Tadao Ando-designed beach house into a semblance of “a bomb shelter from the 1910s.”

To do so, he was willing to destroy the custom marble bathroom, replace the stairs with slides, and wanted a privatized Wi-Fi network. Ye reportedly wanted to use the shelter to “hide from the Clintons in and the Kardashians in.”

Aside from the property’s caretaker and project manager, Saxon also worked as Ye’s personal security until he was fired in 2021 for not making the dangerous changes to the Malibu property.

He only worked for Ye for about two months and was promised $20,000 a week but only received two payments. However, one of those $20,000 payments was used for the extensive renovations, not his salary.

Saxon’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, alleged that Ye’s mistreatment of his employees and failure to pay them for their services has repeatedly been an issue.

“He continues his pattern of not paying his bills while treating workers terribly. No employee should have to suffer through the sort of working conditions Mr. Saxon was forced to endure, yet Ye showed no concern and merely wanted the work done despite the hazardous and unsafe, not to mention illegal, actions he was trying to force the plaintiff to undertake,” Zambrano told NBC.

