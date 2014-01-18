CLOSE
Madonna Uses The N-Word & Sparks Social Media Controversy

Why, Madonna?!

The 55-year-old singer posted the perfect example of a hashtag fail when she dropped the n-bomb on Instagram today.

In an attempt to brag about her son and his boxing skills, Madonna shared a pic with the hashtag “disni**a.”

“No one messes with Dirty Soap,” she wrote of her 13-year-old son Rocco Ritchie. “Mama said knock you out! #disni**a.”

Of course, the responses were far from pleasant. After a few angry replies, the “Material Girl” deleted the picture and reposted it with a new caption. “Ok let me start this again,” she wrote. “#get off of my dick haters!”

Check out the post below and tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

Madonna Uses The N-Word & Sparks Social Media Controversy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

