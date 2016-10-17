Socially Decoded: The #TrumpTapes Get Trolled

Trump gets the Socially Decoded treatment.

| 10.17.16
Donald Trump is more than the Republican presidential candidate, he’s a character.

The businessman-turned-politician has been having a rough couple of weeks, so we decided to go just a little bit further with him by trolling his now legendary “Grab her by the pussy” comments.

This week’s Socially Decoded also tackles his debate performance and the once lovable, now creepy Ken Bone. We got some funny folks in the building, like comedians JJ Mattise and Von Decarlo, as well as Cory Townes, Dewayne, and Jamal from NCredible.

Take a look at this week’s Socially Decoded up above.

Socially Decoded: The #TrumpTapes Get Trolled was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
