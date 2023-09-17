Teyana Taylor Announces Separation From Iman Shumpert After 7 Years of Marriage: ‘We Are Still The Best Of Friends’

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor took to Instagram today, September 17, to announce that she and Iman Shumpert have separated after seven years of marriage. The songstress revealed the news of the separation by sharing a throwback photo of the couple seemingly dressed up for Halloween a few years back. The 32 year old confirmed the news in the caption, writing, “AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while.”

While she didn’t explain the reason for their split, she confirmed that cheating was definitely not the cause, writing, “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to coparenting our 2 beautiful children.”

She continued by sharing what’s more important to the duo, writing, “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

Taylor ended the post by explaining that she only decided to share the news publicly to put a stop to the rumors and narratives that have “gotten out of hand” while hoping that the post would “provide some clarity” for everyone.

Check out the post below.

Fans Offer Words Of Encouragement

The news of the couple’s split came as a shock to most fans. Many took to Taylor’s Instagram comment section to share their words of encouragement and support. “Aww I was hoping that wasn’t true but we love y’all” wrote one commenter while another shared, “Awww man. So sorry to hear, now you’re an unconventional family….but always family and that’s the point of it all. Thank you for sharing…We love y’all… ”

Some of Taylor’s celebrity friends also shared their support. Among those was Keke Palmer who wrote, “With grace and class, God bless you and your beautiful family .”

Teyana And Iman’s Relationship Timeline

Taylor and Shumpert first began dating in 2014 and got engaged just one year later. In 2015, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Iman “Junie” Tayla Jr., and officially wed the following year. They then welcomed their second child, Rue Rose, in 2020.

The 33 year old basketball star has not yet addressed the separation news.

