0 reads Leave a comment
Getting hated on in church is nothing new to Faith Evans. She talks to “The James Fortune Show” about her first time experiencing hate from the church at only 3-years-old. Listen to the audio player to hear what she did that had people upset!
Ladies of Gospel
5 photos Launch gallery
Ladies of Gospel
1. Tasha CobbsSource:Getty Images 1 of 5
2. Tamela MannSource:Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP 2 of 5
3. Karen Clark SheardSource:AP Photo/Paul Sancya 3 of 5
4. Le'Andria JohnsonSource:Sir Jones / PRPhotos.com 4 of 5
5. Erica Campbell of Mary MarySource:Aaron J. Thornton / PR Photos 5 of 5
Get The Very Latest From OldSchool 100.3 On Facebook!
Faith Evans Talks About Getting Hated On In Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on oldschool1003.com
comments – add yours