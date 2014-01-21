CLOSE
Faith Evans Talks About Getting Hated On In Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Getting hated on in church is nothing new to Faith Evans. She talks to “The James Fortune Show” about her first time experiencing hate from the church at only 3-years-old. Listen to the audio player to hear what she did that had people upset!

