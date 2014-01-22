CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Porsha Williams Is Behind Almost $18,000 In Rent!

0 reads
Leave a comment

It looks like Porsha Williams is still getting this independent woman thing down. Sources say the newly-divorced “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is nearly $18,000 behind on her homeowner’s dues.

According to TMZ, Porsha moved into a high-rise condo complex in Atlanta that she obviously could not afford. Although she receives $5,000 a month in spousal support from ex-hubby Kordell Stewart, she still fell behind $17,959.

MUST READ: Introducing Ms. Williams, Again! Porsha & Kordell Stewart Officially Divorced

MUST READ: Porsha Williams Hits The Studio: ‘I’m Working On A Song That Is Amazing’

Now, the homeowner’s association is urging the reality star to pay the massive bill in its entirety. The association recently took legal action and filed courts documents, where they request for Williams’ bank account to be frozen and all checks from Bravo be diverted to the homeowner’s bills.

TMZ reports the 32-year-old moved back in with her mother, again.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED STORIES

Porsha Williams Refuses To Sign Kordell Stewart’s Confidentiality Agreement

Porsha Reveals Her Thoughts On Ex Kordell Stewart Dating Towanda Braxton

Check Out This Gallery

Porsha Williams Is Behind Almost $18,000 In Rent! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Porsha Stewart , Porsha Williams , RHOA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close