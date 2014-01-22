It looks like Porsha Williams is still getting this independent woman thing down. Sources say the newly-divorced “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is nearly $18,000 behind on her homeowner’s dues.

According to TMZ, Porsha moved into a high-rise condo complex in Atlanta that she obviously could not afford. Although she receives $5,000 a month in spousal support from ex-hubby Kordell Stewart, she still fell behind $17,959.

Now, the homeowner’s association is urging the reality star to pay the massive bill in its entirety. The association recently took legal action and filed courts documents, where they request for Williams’ bank account to be frozen and all checks from Bravo be diverted to the homeowner’s bills.

TMZ reports the 32-year-old moved back in with her mother, again.

Porsha Williams Is Behind Almost $18,000 In Rent! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com