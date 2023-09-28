TV Shows Like ‘Abbott Elementary’ & ‘Run the World’ Were Affected By The 2023 Writers Strike

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Five months into the writers strike brought major shifts to the industry. Many TV shows were affected by the 2023 strike, stalling countless productions and leading to several cancellations. Check out the TV series affected by the historic double strike inside.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Alliance of Motion Pictures (AMPTP) recently came to a tentative agreement ending the five month strike. Meanwhile, The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) is still working to reach a fair agreement for their talent.

Though this is better news for the entire industry, it still caused some unfortunate changes to the TV and film industries. There were several of our favorite TV shows impacted by the writers strike from ABC’s beloved family sitcom “Abbott Elementary” to Netflix’s thrilling series “Stranger Things.”

Check out which TV shows were affected by the 2023 writers strike below:

“Abbott Elementary”

Earlier this year, Sheryl Lee Ralph toldTODAY.com the writers’ room of the hit ABC comedy was closed for business.

“They were supposed to be going back into the writers room (on May 3) to start on the third season,” Ralph said. “They won’t be.”

“Stranger Things”

Twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, who created the supernatural Netflix drama, said work on the show’s upcoming fifth season is on hiatus during the strike.

“Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike,” they wrote in a joint statement on Twitter. “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC’s sketch comedy show went dark May 2 after the show’s writers went on strike.

“SNL” alum Pete Davidson, who had been slated to host the show that week, showed his solidarity by delivering pizza to people on a picket line in Brooklyn, New York, May 5.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Writing has paused on the sixth and final season of Hulu’s dystopian drama, Reuters reports.

“The existential nature of this fight has become clear to everyone,” co-showrunner and executive producer Yahlin Chang said on the WGA’s website.

“Billions”

Protestors interrupted filming of the Showtime drama twice during the first week of the strike, Deadline reports.

Strikers prevented filming from taking place at various location shoots around New York City. Amy Schumer joined protests in Brooklyn, and Edie Falco joined efforts in Manhattan, according to Deadline.

“The Last of Us”

The casting process has been delayed for the second season of HBO’s dystopian drama because there are no scripts to read from, Variety reports.

Before casting paused, actors were reportedly auditioning using lines pulled directly from “The Last of Us Part II,” the video game upon which the series is based, according to Variety.

“Loot”

Filming for the second season of the Apple TV+ comedy starring Maya Rudolph has been stalled by the strikes, Deadline reported on May 5.

“Power Book II: Ghost”

Filming of the Starz show was temporarily shut down by protesters in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, according to Deadline.

“Power Book II: Ghost” is a sequel to the Starz crime drama “Power,” which ran from 2014 to 2020.

“Severance”

As the second week of the writers’ strike began, production of Season Two of Apple TV+’s dystopian thriller was paused in New York City, according to Deadline.

“Yellowjackets”

Writing for the third season of the Showtime thriller is apparently on hiatus due to the strike.

“Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room,” the show’s co-creator Ashley Lyle tweeted May 2. “It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal.”

“Andor”

Tony Gilroy, the showrunner for the Disney+ “Star Wars” series, told The Hollywood Reporter that he has ceased all writing and producing work on the show.

“Run the World”

Starz canceled after the series, starring Corbin Reid, Bresha Webb and Amber Stevens West after two seasons.

“Blindspotting”

Starz also canceled this comedy drama series canceled after two seasons.

We will keep readers updated with new changes to the SAG-AFTRA agreement and news on our favorite TV shows.

TV Shows Like ‘Abbott Elementary’ & ‘Run the World’ Were Affected By The 2023 Writers Strike was originally published on globalgrind.com