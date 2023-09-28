Tony! Toni! Toné! is reuniting after 25 years. The trio, Raphael Saadiq, his brother D’Wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley, stopped by the MAJIC studio to talk with Vic Jagger about their new tour, upcoming album, and the journey to becoming one of the most respected, talented, & recognizable groups in the music industry.
Listen To Vic Jagger Monday-Friday 10am-3pm on Majic 102.3/92.7
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Also See:
D’wayne Wiggins Gives The Backstory of Tony! Toni! Tone!’s Classic Songs
Raphael Saadiq Reveals Tony! Toni! Tone! Reunion Plans, Working With Prince, Solange & New Album [EXCLUSIVE]
Tony! Toni! Tone! Talk New Tour, Upcoming Album & Reuniting After 25 Years was originally published on mymajicdc.com
-
Cincinnati: What Will Happen If There’s a Government Shutdown
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Just Right Construction & Lawn Care Service, LLC
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cash Out! Joe Burrow Agrees To Deal Becoming The Highest Paid Player In NFL History