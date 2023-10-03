The Pink Challenge

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!! RNB Cincy is honoring the brave women and men battling this disease…with our 100.3 ‘Pink Challenge’! You can win a ‘Pink Prize Pack’ including a pair of Pink Beats headphones and a $100 cash gift card! Register to win now… We’re supporting those fighting the good fight and saying F**k Cancer! Brought to you by Warner Records and RNB Cincy.