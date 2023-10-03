Listen Live
The Pink Challenge

Published on October 3, 2023

Pink Challenge

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital / other

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!! RNB Cincy is honoring the brave women and men battling this disease…with our 100.3 ‘Pink Challenge’! You can win a ‘Pink Prize Pack’ including a pair of Pink Beats headphones and a $100 cash gift card! Register to win now… We’re supporting those fighting the good fight and saying F**k Cancer! Brought to you by Warner Records and RNB Cincy.

