Morgan State University Cancels Homecoming Activities For The Time In History & Classes For The Remainder Of The Week

Morgan State University has canceled all homecoming activities, events, and classes for the week following a campus shooting Tuesday night

President Dr. David Wilson sent out a letter saying safety concerns were the reason the activities were canceled.

“Today, we unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating our National Treasure during Homecoming,” Dr. Wilson said. “Please understand that the safety of our campus is of the utmost importance and our resolve in ensuring that we have a secure campus is paramount.”

This is the first time in school history that all homecoming events have been canceled.

The school canceled these homecoming activities:

The Homecoming concert

Silent Headphones Party

Homecoming Pep Rally

Homecoming Parade and all other on-campus events including the volleyball match

The Homecoming football game (postponed)

39th annual Homecoming Gala (postponed)

President Wilson also released this message:

On Tuesday night, five people, including four students were struck by gunfire following a shooting on campus. The shooting happened shortly after the coronarion Mr. and Ms. Morgan State University.

Investigators believe there was a dispute between two groups when gunfire erupted near a dorm on the university’s campus, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Wednesday. Police at least three people are believed to have been armed. No arrests have been made as 5 p.m. Wednesday.

President Wilson said more security measures are being implemented on campus.

